California Guv candidate Katie Porter cuts off mid-interview over ‘follow-ups questions’: Watch

California governor candidate Katie Porter walked out of an interview after being pressed with multiple follow-up questions about her chances in the race. Accusing the reporters of being “unnecessarily argumentative,” by what she called “seven follow-ups to every question,” Katie Porter said she didn’t want the exchange to turn into an “unhappy experience” or be captured on camera.

Advertisement

Katie Porter was first asked what she would say to the people in California who voted for Donald Trump.

“What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” CBS News correspondent Julie Watts asked Porter. The governor candidate said, “How would I need them in order to win?”

When asked about the rest of the 60 per cent of California voters, Porter said, “In a general election? Yes. If it is me versus a Republican, I think I will win the people who did not vote for Trump.”

On being asked about her chances if she was against another Democrat, Katie Porter said, “I don’t intend that to be the case.” Also Read | US Government shutdown enters second week: Senate deadlocked, Donald Trump open to talks on health care

Advertisement

Then accusing the CBS News reporters of making the interview “unnecessarily argumentative,” Porter said, “I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m gonna call it. Thank you."

When a visibly shocked Watts asked if she was not going to do the interview with them, Katie Porter replied that she would not, citing the repeated follow-up questions. She added that she was not concerned that the other candidates had been asked the same questions.

Advertisement

“You’re not going to do the interview with us?” Watts asked.