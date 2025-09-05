California healthcare workers fired over viral TikTok mocking patients’ body fluid stains

Employees of a California based healthcare company were fired “for inappropriate and insensitive photos" posted on TikTok allegedly mocking patients' deadly stains left on exam tables, according to reports. The Sansum clinic viral video, which shows various staffers, has now been deleted. However, its screen-recorded videos are still doing rounds on social media.

The caption stated, "guess the substance,” and the text on the slideshow mentioned, “Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?”. It was originally shared by the username @angieuncut.

In the first photo, a cheerful female employee stands beside a small stain, giving a thumbs-up with the word “yes!” displayed above. The second image features another smiling worker next to a wet spot on an exam table, accompanied by the caption, “And we love them so much.”

Following images highlight two more enthusiastic staff members, emphasising that these “gifts” appear in “all shapes and sizes” and “all shades and opacities.”

The final image shows a group of employees gathered around an exam table with a stain, with the caption encouraging viewers to “Make sure to leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!”

Sutter Health, which consists of Sansum Clinic, issued a statement, calling the photos “inappropriate and insensitive photos” and stated they were first placed on administrative leave and then fired. “This unacceptable behavior is an outright violation of our policies, shows a lack of respect for our patients and will not be tolerated,” it said.

A Sutter Health spokesperson told SFGATE that the former employee who shared the video departed the organisation in July. Additionally, all individuals who knowingly took part in the video were terminated, though the company did not specify how many employees were let go.

Internet users react One of the users said, “This team is going to rue the day they posted this dehumanizing garbage.” Another remarked, “My question is what is the culture of your clinic because why did this many employees feel comfortable participating in this?”

“I didn’t have a good feeling from Sutter Health when I went there", “These people know they don’t have to work in healthcare right? Makes me so sad that we can’t even trust anyone at the doctors either way very scary and sad”, “Every single employee who participated in these videos needs to have their license revoked” were some other comments.