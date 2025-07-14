California pastor John MacArthur hospitalised with pneumonia, church asks for prayers

Pastor John MacArthur, the 86-year-old leader of Grace Community Church in California, has been hospitalized with pneumonia. During Sunday’s service, associate pastor Tom Patton told the congregation that MacArthur "may be in the presence of the Lord soon" and requested urgent prayers for the pastor and his family.

The announcement came after MacArthur contracted pneumonia last week, leading to his immediate hospitalization.

This latest health crisis follows years of serious medical issues, including multiple heart surgeries and lung procedures since 2023. The beloved pastor has not preached publicly in 2024 due to his declining health.