California proposes healthcare bill named after Luigi Mangione — You won’t believe why

A new California healthcare initiative is controversially named after accused murderer Luigi Mangione. The "Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act" aims to prevent insurance companies from denying or delaying medical treatments recommended by doctors if serious health consequences are possible.

The measure was introduced by retired Los Angeles attorney Paul Eisner, who admitted to deliberately naming it after Mangione to draw attention. "For a very simple reason: it is getting the attention it needs, because sometimes things require publicity," Eisner told CBS 8.

Background of the case Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, is currently facing murder charges in both New York and federal courts for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last December. Police recovered bullet casings at the crime scene with the words "delay" and "deny" inscribed on them, seemingly referencing the book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.

Eisner defends naming decision Eisner, who is advocating for the proposed law, insists that he does not approve Mangione’s actions but agrees with his stance on insurance company practices. "I agree with what he was arguing, but I don’t support his method. What I am doing is the right way to do it," he said.

The measure aims to make it illegal for insurers to "delay, deny, or modify any medical procedure or medication" recommended by a doctor when serious consequences such as disability, death, or permanent disfigurement are at stake.

The California Attorney General’s Office is currently reviewing the initiative. The public comment period will remain open until April 25, after which the office will craft an official title for the measure.