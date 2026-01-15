California protester loses eye, Minnesota man shot in leg amid anti-ICE protests over Renee Good's killing

Days after Renee Good's killing, a federal officer on Wednesday shot a person in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle while trying to make an arrest, federal officials said, as reported by the Associated Press.

The shooting took place about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometres) north of where an immigration agent fatally shot Good on 7 January.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on the social media platform X that federal law enforcement officers stopped a person from Venezuela who was in the US illegally. The person drove away and crashed into a parked car before taking off on foot, DHS said.

After officers reached the person, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment, and all three started attacking the officer, according to DHS.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” DHS said.

The two people who came out of the apartment are in custody, it said.

A large group of officers wearing gas masks fired tear gas into a crowd gathered at a north Minneapolis intersection near where Wednesday's shooting took place.

A protester lost his eye after federal agent fired projectile, claims relative A protester was struck in the face at close range by a projectile fired by a federal officer during a demonstration in Southern California, leaving him bloodied and seriously hurt, according to video and accounts from fellow demonstrators and his family, AP reported.

The protest on 9 January outside a federal immigration building in Santa Ana was organised in response to the shooting death of Renee Good by a federal agent in Minneapolis, an event that has sparked protests nationwide.

View full Image In this image taken from a video provided by OC Hawk, a federal officer drags a demonstrator hit in the face with a projectile fired from close range by an officer during a protest in Santa Ana, Calif., Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (OC Hawk via AP) ( AP )

The injured protester was identified as Kaden Rummler, a college student from Southern California. According to his aunt, Jeri Rees, he was blinded in his left eye after being hit by the projectile, AP reported.

Also Read | Ex-Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura reacts to Minneapolis ICE shooting

Rees said her nephew was in the hospital for two days and underwent six hours of surgery on his left eye.

She said he was released from the hospital on Tuesday while doctors work to determine what the fragments are made of to assess whether additional procedures are needed to remove them. Rees said he was hit in the left eye and suffered skull fractures.

“He’s completely blind” in that eye, she said. “There’s a hole in his eyeball.”

(With inputs from AP)