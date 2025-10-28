California shooting: High-speed chase ends in dramatic crash as suspect flees after firing at Sheriff's deputy — Video

A high-speed freeway motorcycle chase ended in a crash when a person suspected of shooting a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy in Rancho Cucamonga, California, on Monday afternoon, fled the scene on the two-wheeler.

California shooting According to NBC Los Angeles, the shooting was reported at about midday in the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive.

Deputies had reportedly arrived just after 12:30 pm (local time) at the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive, responding to a call about an armed man threatening a woman, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

As deputies approached the residence, they were fired upon. One deputy was struck by gunfire, the department was quoted as saying.

"At about 12:37, deputies were dispatched to the 12300 block of Hollyhock, in RC for an armed Hispanic male threatening a female. At 12:42 p.m., deputies arrived and were immediately shot at by the suspect," the San Bernardino County Sheriff said in a statement.

The highspeed chase — video The suspect, armed with a handgun, sped away from the shooting scene. The suspect left the property on a motorcycle, and a pursuit ensued on the 210 Freeway.

That pursuit ended when the motorcycle crashed near the Campus Avenue exit of the eastbound 210 shortly after 1:30 pm.

Racing to flee the scene, the motorcyclist struck the side of another vehicle near Campus Avenue and was thrown from the bike. His motorcycle recklessly crashed into a car with his gun, apparently skidding across the concrete.

The collision was caught on television cameras. The motorcyclist hit the side of a sedan that might have been trying to change lanes and he flipped over the hood.

The suspect was injured and taken into custody and to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.

"At about 1:35 pm, after a highspeed pursuit, the suspect crashed at Campus Avenue. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries. We will provide another update at a later time," a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff read.

Deputy shot dead Meanwhile, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that the San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, who was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call in Rancho Cucamonga, died.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus reportedly identified the slain deputy as Andrew Nuñez, "who leaves behind a pregnant wife, a 2-year-old daughter, a mother and four brothers and sisters."

The Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association “is here to provide support as necessary to everyone affected by this tragedy,” said Lolita Harper, the group’s executive director and a former detective with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“We support the station, the families and anyone else who needs it. And our hearts are broken,” Harper said.

The LAPD Central Division tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department and the City of Rancho Cucamonga."