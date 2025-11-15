California weather alert: Flash flood warning in place for Los Angeles; evacuation ordered for burn scar areas

California Weather: The Weather Department on Saturday issued a heavy rains and flash flood warning for parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles, as the complex storm is expected to bring heavy rains.

Advertisement

According to the National Weather Prediction Centre (WPC), an atmospheric river event associated with a slow-moving low moving toward the coast will continue to impact Southern and Central California today.

The weather department has warned that numerous flash floods and debris flows remain the primary concern, especially for burn scars and other vulnerable areas in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

Widespread rains expected The National Weather Service (NWS) said an unusually strong storm system will bring widespread rain to the area through Sunday and the heaviest rain will fall late tonight through early Saturday afternoon.

The NWS added that during the peak of the event, isolated strong thunderstorms will bring a moderate risk of flash flooding, debris flows, and damaging winds. "The stormy pattern will continue and periods of rain are possible through late next week.”

Advertisement

The WPC has maintained a Moderate Risk (Level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall, the second-highest category, centered over coastal Southern California.

“Heavy rain is incoming starting within the hour, w/ an increasing risk of dangerous flooding, especially for LA Co. Turn around if you approach a flooded road and listen to orders from local authorities for any actions you may need to take,” said NWS Los Angeles in a post on X.

Also Read | Winter weather warning in 8 US states - Check which areas will be affected

Evacuation warnings Meanwhile, the evacuation warnings are in place for properties in burn scar regions — Canyon, Bethany, Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia, Franklin, Bridge, Agua, Owen, Land, Fish.

The evacuation orders are in effect through 8am on Sunday, November 16, for targeted parcels are in place due to the current weather forecast.

LA County Sheriff Department makes appeal The LA County Sherif Department said that the recent burn areas, including those impacted by the January 7 wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows.

Advertisement

"Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm—especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods,” the department urged.

The department also advised people to remain prepared to leave immediately, if an evacuation is ordered and have alternate evacuation routes out of your neighborhood.

Meanwile, in a post on X, LA County Sheriff stated, “Heavy rain is on the way to LA County. If you live in or near the Palisades or Eaton Fire burn zones, please prepare and have a plan for evacuations if they become necessary.”

“Identify important items to take, if your neighborhood is evacuated (e.g., photos, important documents, medications, and other essential items for your family and pets). Stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons, and natural waterways which are vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain,” Sherif department said in a statement.

Advertisement