Kim Kardashian used her Instagram profile to express gratitude to firefighters. She highlighted the struggles of incarcerated individuals working on the frontlines of the California wildfire.

Reports confirm that the death toll has risen to 16, Over 12,000 structures, including homes, businesses and vehicles, have been destroyed since the fires began north of downtown Los Angeles.

In Instagram Stories, she described the devastation caused by the wildfires in California and the tireless efforts of firefighters who risked their lives to protect communities.

“I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community,” wrote Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian thanked organisations like Cal Fire, LA County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for their dedication to saving lives, homes and properties.

A key focus of her message was on incarcerated firefighters who are risking their lives on the frontlines. She revealed that these individuals, many of whom work on fires like the Palisades and Eaton fires, are paid just $1 ( ₹86.20 at the present rate) per hour.

“The incarcerated firefighters have been paid $1/hour to risk their lives, and this pay has been the same since 1984. It has never been raised with inflation. It's never been raised when fires got worse and many died. This year there was an agreement to raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to $5/hour, but it got shot down last minute,” she added.

Kardashian addressed California Governor Calling this situation unfair, Kardashian addressed California Governor Gavin Newsom directly. She urged him to make a historic change by raising the pay for firefighters.