Tyler Perry expressed frustration on Instagram over insurance companies cancelling policies amid California wildfires, leaving families vulnerable. He shared a heartbreaking story of a woman using a garden hose to protect her elderly parents' home.

Hollywood actor-director Tyler Perry took to Instagram to express his frustration with insurance companies amidst the devastating California wildfire. In his emotional post, Perry highlighted the struggles faced by families left vulnerable due to policy cancellations by major insurers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, insurance companies such as State Farm, Chubb and Allstate have either stopped renewing or writing new policies for homes in wildfire-prone areas.

State Farm alone declined to renew 30,000 policies in California. It has reportedly left homeowners without coverage during these catastrophic events.

“Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90-year-old parents’ home because their insurance was cancelled was just gut-wrenching to me," Perry wrote on Instagram.

Perry shared the story of a woman using a garden hose to protect her elderly parents’ home after their insurance had been cancelled. Perry described this as “pure greed".

"Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on? People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed," the Hollywood actor-director wrote.

“As I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can, I am keeping everyone in my prayers," he added.

Several social media users have thanked Perry for his social media post.

"They say the biggest scam in life are insurance policies because of situations like this…" wrote an Instagram user.

“It’s a scam. it’s time for us to stand against all the wrong in the world and the broken systems," wrote another.

California wildfire destroys 12,000 structures The California wildfire, which began on January 7 in Pacific Palisades, has caused widespread destruction. High winds rapidly spread the flames to neighbouring areas, including Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.

Local authorities report that over 37,000 acres have been burned. The California wildfire destroyed more than 12,000 structures. The death toll has reached at least 16. Rescue efforts are underway.