Called for Epstein case, asked about UFOs, Pizzagate: Hillary Clinton flags ‘unusual’ questions by House Republicans

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday (local time) slammed questions she claimed to have received from House Republicans about UFOs and the 'Pizzagate' conspiracy during her deposition as part of the House Oversight Committee's probe into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after her deposition, Clinton said, "It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate — one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet — that was serving as the basis of a member’s questions to me."

Questions about UFOs and ‘Pizzagate’ — what we know However, Clinton did not reveal who asked her the questions about UFOs and the Pizzagate conspiracy theory during the hearing, which lasted nearly seven hours.

Advertisement

Neither did the former Secretary of State reveal what questions she was asked about these topics.

Quizzed about Clinton's claims about questions on UFOs and 'Pizzagate', Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) told CNN that transcripts of the deposition would provide details soon.

“I hope that the transcript will be released within 24 hours. I‘m not allowed to say specifics about it, but I will just say that the transcript will be very revealing about that," said the Democrat.

The alleged questions on UFOs posed to Clinton comes weeks after US President Obama said that aliens were "real", and after the Trump administration's recent announcement about declassifying files on the subject.

Meanwhile, the now debunked ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy theory, which surfaced in 2016 during Presidential election campaigns, alleged that a child sex trafficking ring was operated by top Democrat politicians out of a Washington, DC-based pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong. Viral claims on the internet alleged that Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman John Podesta were involved.

Advertisement

‘Very repetitive’ hearing Clinton further said that she repeatedly told House Republicans that she did not know Epstein, and claimed to have answered "every one" of the questions posed to her by the Committee.

“I thought it was very repetitive. I thought that they literally asked the same questions over and over again, which didn’t seem to me to be very productive. And then, as I said toward the end, there were several questions that were off-subject," the former Secretary of State told reporters later.

Further, Clinton said that she would not testify again, and slammed the House Oversight Committee for not allowing public viewing of her deposition.

The Clintons agreed to sit for depositions before the House Oversight Committee under threat of being held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena, reported The Hill.

Advertisement