Can Donald Trump oust Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if elected? Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a plan amid visa row

Can Donald Trump deport Duke of Sussex as US President? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have a plan amid visa row…

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 09:09 PM IST
Can Donald Trump deport Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if elected? Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a plan amid visa row
Can Donald Trump deport Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if elected? Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a plan amid visa row(REUTERS)

Prince Harry may be ‘kicked out’ of the US if Donald Trump becomes President. The Republican leader (and other members of his party) have been vocal in their criticism of the British royal amid an ongoing visa row — with some insisting that the Joe Biden-led administration has been “too gracious” since his relocation. Royals watchers suggest that their recent purchase of a home in Portugal might be a ‘backup’ plan in case of fresh visa woes.

“I wouldn't be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said: Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country. I think it's very wise to take all the possibilities into account [and look to live elsewhere]. Looking at it from the outside, it makes perfect sense that they should have a backup plan,” Royal pundit Hugo Vickers told Express UK.

 

 

Also Read | Why did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home?

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told the Daily Express in February this year.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” he told GB News during an interview in late March.

Trump did not directly answer the interviewers questions about deportation — opting for a somewhat coy ‘wait and watch’ approach.

Also Read | What the world thinks of Trump, Ukraine and Chinese supremacy

Eric Trump however insisted last week that his US visa would be safe i because “no one cares” about the Duke.

“Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either…You look at this one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are…he has gone off the deep end and it's sad to watch…but people able to differentiate between the two sides…I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing,” Eric Trump told The Daily Mail last week.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 09:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsCan Donald Trump oust Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if elected? Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a plan amid visa row

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.