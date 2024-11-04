Can Donald Trump oust Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if elected? Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a plan amid visa row

Prince Harry may be ‘kicked out’ of the US if Donald Trump becomes President. The Republican leader (and other members of his party) have been vocal in their criticism of the British royal amid an ongoing visa row — with some insisting that the Joe Biden-led administration has been “too gracious” since his relocation. Royals watchers suggest that their recent purchase of a home in Portugal might be a ‘backup’ plan in case of fresh visa woes.

“I wouldn't be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said: Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country. I think it's very wise to take all the possibilities into account [and look to live elsewhere]. Looking at it from the outside, it makes perfect sense that they should have a backup plan,” Royal pundit Hugo Vickers told Express UK.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told the Daily Express in February this year.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” he told GB News during an interview in late March.

Trump did not directly answer the interviewers questions about deportation — opting for a somewhat coy ‘wait and watch’ approach.

Eric Trump however insisted last week that his US visa would be safe i because “no one cares” about the Duke.