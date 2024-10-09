Can Kamala Harris cut red tape on construction?

The downside of this movement has become clear in recent years. As Ms. Harris observed in her Pittsburgh speech, “in America, it takes too long and it costs too much to build." She elaborated: “Whether it’s a new housing development, a new factory or a new bridge, projects take too long to go from concept to reality." It wasn’t always this way, she said. The Empire State Building was built in little more than a year, and the Pentagon took 16 months. Today’s building delays undermine both our economic competitiveness and our national defense, she concluded: “China is not moving slowly. . . . And we can’t afford to, either."