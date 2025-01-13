Canadian leader and ex-PM Justin Trudeau's former ally Jagmeet Singh has warned Donald Trump about his threats related to making Canada the US's 51st state, saying there “will be a price to pay".

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh said, “I have a message for Donald Trump. We're good neighbours. But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay." (sic)