Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Donald Trump on 51st state claims: ‘If you pick a fight, there will be…’

Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Donald Trump on 51st state claims: ‘If you pick a fight, there will be…’

Livemint

Canadian leader and ex-PM Justin Trudeau's former ally Jagmeet Singh has warned Donald Trump about his threats related to making Canada the US's 51st state, saying there “will be a price to pay”.

Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Canadian leader and ex-PM Justin Trudeau's former ally Jagmeet Singh has warned Donald Trump about his threats related to making Canada the US's 51st state, saying there “will be a price to pay".

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh said, “I have a message for Donald Trump. We're good neighbours. But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay." (sic)

This is a developing story, more updates are coming…

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.