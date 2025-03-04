Trade war heats up: Canada slaps billions in tariffs on American goods. Will US-Canada tensions escalate further?

Amid the trade tension, Canada on Tuesday announced that it will impose retaliatory tariffs on an additional C$125 billion worth of U.S. imports within 21 days, beginning with a 25% levy on C$30 billion worth starting Tuesday.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tarriff will remain in place if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau added.