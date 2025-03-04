Trade war heats up: Canada slaps billions in tariffs on American goods. Will US-Canada tensions escalate further?

Canada intends to impose tariffs on C$125 billion of U.S. imports due to trade tensions, starting with a 25% levy on C$30 billion beginning Tuesday.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated4 Mar 2025, 07:59 AM IST
As President-elect Donald Trump pushes for tariffs on Canadian goods over border security concerns, Canada is preparing to retaliate with tariffs on various US imports. (REUTERS)

Amid the trade tension, Canada on Tuesday announced that it will impose retaliatory tariffs on an additional C$125 billion worth of U.S. imports within 21 days, beginning with a 25% levy on C$30 billion worth starting Tuesday.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tarriff will remain in place if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau added.

Trade war heats up: Canada slaps billions in tariffs on American goods. Will US-Canada tensions escalate further?
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 07:59 AM IST
