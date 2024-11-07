Canada’s pro-Khalistani leader Jagmeet Singh cautions after Donald Trump’s win: ‘We will be ready to...’

A day after Republican candidate and former United States President Donald Trump secured the winning margin to become the 47th US President, Canadian MP and Leader of New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh sounded cautious.

In his message, after Trump won the United States Presidential Election in 2024, the pro-Khalistani leader said that it was time for unity and the country came first.

“No matter the outcome of the US Elxn, let me say this: Hope is always better than fear and division. Tomorrow, we’ll be ready to stand up for Canada," Singh posted on X.

While reacting to Trump’s return to the White House, Singh wrote in X, “It’s a time to stand strong for our economy, our jobs, our border, our environment and people. It’s time to stand up for our trade rights, and to protect and strengthen what makes Canada special. This is a time for unity. Country first."

Earlier on Wednesday, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the friendship between Canada and the US is the envy of the world. He said that Canada and President Trump will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.

Future of US-Canada relations: Meanwhile, the world is now looking at the future of US-Canada relations, especially with respect to the recent attacks on Hindus in Canada, Khalistani movement and India-Canada diplomatic tensions.