Canada’s pro-Khalistani leader Jagmeet Singh cautions after Donald Trump’s win: ‘We will be ready to...’

  • In his message, after Trump won the United States Presidential Election in 2024, the pro-Khalistani leader said that it was time for unity and the country came first.

Updated7 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Canadian MP and Leader of New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canadian MP and Leader of New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh. REUTERS/Blair Gable(REUTERS)

A day after Republican candidate and former United States President Donald Trump secured the winning margin to become the 47th US President, Canadian MP and Leader of New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh sounded cautious.

“No matter the outcome of the US Elxn, let me say this: Hope is always better than fear and division. Tomorrow, we’ll be ready to stand up for Canada," Singh posted on X.

While reacting to Trump’s return to the White House, Singh wrote in X, “It’s a time to stand strong for our economy, our jobs, our border, our environment and people. It’s time to stand up for our trade rights, and to protect and strengthen what makes Canada special. This is a time for unity. Country first."

Earlier on Wednesday, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the friendship between Canada and the US is the envy of the world. He said that Canada and President Trump will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.

Earlier on Tuesday Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while congratulating Trump, wrote how the US-Canada friendship was “envy for the world." “Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States. The friendship between Canada and the US is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations," Trudeau tweeted.

Future of US-Canada relations:

Meanwhile, the world is now looking at the future of US-Canada relations, especially with respect to the recent attacks on Hindus in Canada, Khalistani movement and India-Canada diplomatic tensions.

 

“Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh’s side quest against India is over. Expect a few more childish pot shots before January 20th from dumb and dumber, but once Trump gets into office the Khalistani nonsense is bad for business (also US, Indian and Canadian citizens) so it goes away," journalist Daniel Bordman posted on X.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Canada's pro-Khalistani leader Jagmeet Singh cautions after Donald Trump's win: 'We will be ready to...'

