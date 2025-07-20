Internet left in awe of ‘Shrinking Mill’ optical illusion found in Canada | WATCH

A former grain terminal in Ontario, Canada, looks massive at first glance when you see it from over the trees and rooftops from a distance. But, beating the logic, it appears to shrink when you go near it. Yes, did that leave you confused? If yes, then welcome to Port Colborne, Ontario in Canada, which houses the former grain terminal, which is now being referred to as the “Incredible Shrinking Mill.”

An optical illusion has made this abandoned grain terminal go viral, leaving netizens wondering about the reason behind it. From tourists, internet users, to locals and passersby, everyone is equally stunned by the phenomenon.

Videos and photos are being taken by people who have arrived from faraway places on Lakeshore Road, near Gravelly Bay and Sugarloaf Marina, to capture the eerie change in action. Several internet users have shared the shrinking mill video on social media.

What appears to be a threatening structure soon appears to get smaller in size as you get closer to it every second. Things become dire when it looks like the former grainy terminal has vanished into the background.

So, what is the reason behind it? The reason behind this is a smart visual puzzle called the Ponzo illusion, which was first put forward by an Italian psychologist, Mario Ponzo. The human brain usually understands the objects between converging lines (naturally formed by trees, roads, and house edges) to be larger or smaller than they really are. In case of the ‘Shrinking Mill’, when the car goes towards it, the lines make the brain interpret into thinking the building is shrinking.

Former mayor, Vance Badawey, has revealed that this Ponzo illusion has left several people in awe of the phenomenon. Sharing what actually happens to The Welland Tribune, he said, “They slow almost to a stop to look at it, and then, nine times out of 10, you see them drive by again a few minutes later.”

What is special about the former grain mill in Ontario? The former grain mill in Ontario, at the centre of this discussion, has been serving the Great Lakes region for more than 125 years until it was left empty towards the end of last year. But the unexpected effect has brought it under the spotlight, where locals have been rushing to take a look at it. Taking an interest in the same, several locals have been approached to share their ideas on how they can use the place in the future.

FAQs What is the shrinking mill explanation? ‘Shrinking Mill’ appears to move farther away and become smaller in size as you drive closer to it, which creates an optical illusion. This happens due to the Ponzo illusion.

What is an example of an optical illusion in real life? The outside borders of a road or a railway that appear to converge at a far distance are an example of an optical illusion in real life.