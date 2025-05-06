Canadian PM Mark Carney’s first meeting with Donald Trump: Trade talks and 51st state remarks in focus

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday (May 6), marking their first in-person meeting since his election victory, which was fueled in part by strong anti-Trump sentiment. The meeting comes as both countries continue to enforce tit-for-tat tariffs, with no resolution yet in sight.

Advertisement

“It’s important to get engaged immediately, which has always been my intention, has always been his intention,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa. “And I’m pleased to have the opportunity for quite a comprehensive set of meetings.”

Trump questions US support for Canada ahead of meeting Just hours before his first face-to-face meeting with Canadian Prime Minister, Trump took to Truth Social to question the fundamentals of the US-Canada relationship, claiming America is unfairly subsidizing its northern neighbor.

“I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney,” Trump wrote on Tuesday morning. “I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?”

Advertisement

The post escalates tensions ahead of what are expected to be tough talks between the two leaders, who have publicly disagreed on trade, sovereignty, and the future of bilateral ties.

Read More

Trump: "We don’t need anything they have" In his post, Trump asserted that the US does not need Canada’s exports — “Cars,” “Energy,” “Lumber” — and implied that Canada is overly reliant on the United States. “They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us!” Trump wrote. “The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence.”

Focus on trade and sovereignty The discussions will center on what Carney called “trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship.” He warned that while talks would be “difficult, they will be constructive,” and cautioned that no immediate deal on the ongoing trade war should be expected. Advertisement

Carney, a former central banker, swept to power with promises to stand up to Trump's “aggression” and to protect Canadian sovereignty. In his victory speech, Carney declared, “We are over the shock of American betrayal. But we should never forget the lessons.”

The 51st state remark lingers Trump struck a more ambiguous tone, saying last week he was “not sure” what Carney wanted to discuss during the meeting. However, he added, “Canada wants to make a deal.” He also referenced Carney’s visit during a Cabinet meeting earlier in the week, saying the prime minister would be in Washington “within the next week or less.”

Trump’s repeated remarks about Canada becoming the 51st US state continue to provoke backlash. Carney has pushed back firmly, stating, “The old economic and security relationship with the US is over.” Advertisement

The Canadian prime minister confirmed Trump did bring up the statehood suggestion in their most recent phone call.

Tariffs and fentanyl dispute The trade war began in February when Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs on Canadian steel, automobiles, and other goods, citing Canada’s alleged role in the fentanyl crisis.

Canada responded with C$60 billion (US$43.5 billion) in retaliatory tariffs on a wide range of American products, including autos.