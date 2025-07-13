Canadian wildfires smoke blankets Midwest, forcing millions of Americans indoors

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has covered parts of the Midwest, making the air dangerous to breathe.

Advertisement

About 22 million people in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan have air quality alerts telling them to stay inside.

The smoke comes from over 100 wildfires burning in Canada’s Manitoba province, where fires have already burned 4.8 million acres, nearly 11 times more land than average.

The air contains tiny harmful particles called PM2.5 that can go deep into your lungs. Some areas in Minnesota and Michigan saw "very unhealthy" or "hazardous" air, with one town hitting an alarming air quality score of 940.

Health warnings for sensitive groups Doctors warn that children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with asthma or heart problems should avoid going outside completely. Everyone else should shorten outdoor activities and watch for symptoms like coughing or trouble breathing.

Advertisement

Schools and daycares are keeping kids indoors, while doctors report more patients with asthma attacks and breathing issues. Experts advise closing windows, using air purifiers, and wearing KN95 masks if you must go outside.

The smoke contains harmful chemicals that can worsen lung diseases and even increase heart attack risks. Candian wilfires impacting the United States is nothing new, but things could take a turn for the worse if things are not handled with proper measures.

Political tensions rise as fires rage Six US lawmakers from Minnesota and Wisconsin wrote to Canada’s ambassador, complaining that the smoke ruins summer activities and asking what Canada is doing to stop it.

Manitoba’s Premier Wab Kinew called the letter hurtful, noting his province faces record fires that have killed people and forced over 13,000 to flee their homes.

Advertisement