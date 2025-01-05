The US Surgeon Generals recent warning on the increased risk of cancer from alcohol consumption is drawing attention, particularly among younger Americans, who have already been turning to mocktails and healthier alternatives in recent years, according to a report in Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has suggested updating warning labels on alcohol products to reflect these risks, but it remains uncertain whether Congress will take action.

According to data from the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, alcohol use among young adults (ages 18-25) has decreased over the past decade. In 2023, 49.6% of Americans in this age group reported drinking alcohol in the past month, down from 59.6% in 2013. This trend suggests a shift toward more health-conscious drinking habits among younger generations.

Personal experiences reflect health concerns Brooklyn resident Amy Hudson, 35, is one of many who have reduced their alcohol intake due to health reasons. Hudson, who started experiencing chronic migraines in 2021, has cut back on alcohol consumption from multiple times a week to less than three times a month. She has embraced mocktails, finding them a great way to incorporate antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients like pineapple, cherry juice, and ginger, which help her manage her migraines.

Rising popularity of non-alcoholic beverages This trend aligns with the growing popularity of non-alcoholic beverages. Sean Goldsmith, CEO of The Zero Proof, an e-commerce platform for non-alcoholic drinks, noted that more people are choosing to abstain from alcohol. The company's busiest season is "Dry January," a month when many individuals opt to refrain from alcohol after the holidays. About 90% of The Zero Proof’s customers are alcohol drinkers seeking healthier alternatives, with over 60% of the customer base being women and most in the Millennial age range (28-43).

The Surgeon General's warning follows growing public health concern about alcohol consumption and its links to cancer. The American Medical Association (AMA) has long warned about the increased cancer risk associated with alcohol, citing decades of compelling evidence. However, public awareness remains low, with many still unaware of alcohol's risks. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also turned its focus toward alcohol, drawing parallels to past efforts to control tobacco use.

Changing attitudes in the workplace Sara Martin, a 42-year-old salesperson in Los Angeles, also represents a shift in workplace culture. While she does not participate in "Dry January," Martin appreciates mocktails as alternatives at work parties, where heavy drinking is often the norm. She supports younger people in her industry who are challenging the "compulsory alcohol culture." However, she believes that simply adding cancer risk labels will not be enough to change drinking habits.