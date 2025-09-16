Candace Owens claims ‘threats were made’ to Charlie Kirk during 'intervention' with Bill Ackman, investor denies charges

Candace Owens, Conservative influencer and podcaster, claimed billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman pressurised Charlie Kirk to visit Israel and said Benjamin Netanyahu contacted him. She further alleged “threats were made” to Kirk during a high-stakes "intervention" with Ackman in the Hamptons weeks ago before Kirk's assassination. However, Ackman has dismissed these claims, calling it “totally false”.

"I know that Charlie was offered a ton of money in this moment. A ton of money..." Owens further claimed, saying however Kirk had a change of heart. Seth Dillon, the CEO of Babylon Bee was among those in the lunch meeting, she said, noting she reached out to him but there was no response.

‘Never blackmailed anyone, let alone Charlie Kirk’ While slamming Owens, Ackman said, “It saddens me that we live in a society where social media influencers seek to monetize the tragic death of Charlie Kirk.” He even said it pained him that he was driving more traffic to her programme while clarifying about the claims made.

“For the record, at no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point or anyone associated with him. I have never blackmailed anyone, let alone Charlie Kirk. I have never offered Charlie or Turning Point any money in an attempt to influence Charlie's opinion on anything. In fact, my interactions with Charlie Kirk have been extremely cordial, albeit limited, regretfully so, as I was very impressed by him and his work and I will sadly never see him again,” Ackman said on X.

While asserting that he hosted Kirk and others, he said, “this was not an intervention.” He mentioned, “It gave me considerable perspective on what is on the mind of young Americans.” “The next thing I knew, he was gone,” Ackman stated.