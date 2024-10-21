Candidates step up their attacks after Trump erases Harris’s lead

Harris, who sharpened her criticisms of Trump over the weekend, is expected to hold events on Monday with former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in suburbs in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin that have been shifting away from the Republican Party. She is also hosting separate get-out-the-vote rallies later in the week with former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Georgia and Michigan—swing states where Harris needs to run up large margins in the urban centers and suburbs.