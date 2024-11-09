Hello User
Candyman actor Tony Todd dead at 69 after prolonged illness

Candyman actor Tony Todd dead at 69 after prolonged illness

Livemint

Candyman actor Tony Todd dead at 69 after prolonged illness

Mint Image

Candyman actor Tony Todd has passed away at his house in Los Angeles, United States after prolonged illness, the Guardian reported. He was 69.

The Hollywood actor, who also starred in Final Destination and Oscar winning movie Platoon is survived by his wife Fatima, it added.

Fatima confirmed Todd's death to The Hollywood Reporter on November 8, it added.

This is a breaking story, updates coming…

