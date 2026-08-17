‘Cannot be seized with a tweet’: Iran rejects Trump’s plan to declare Strait of Hormuz US territory

Iran has rejected President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he could declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, accusing Washington of refusing to accept what Tehran described as its defeat in the conflict.

The comments came as a 60-day negotiating period between the US and Iran is set to expire on Monday, with no direct talks currently taking place between the two sides.

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Iran rejects Trump’s Strait of Hormuz claim Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the strategic waterway could not be controlled through political declarations or military force.

“The strait will only be opened and closed under Iran’s command,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X, calling on the US to “accept the reality of defeat and stop indulging in delusions.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial global energy route that carried about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas before the conflict.

Gharibabadi's comments came after Trump said he would soon declare the waterway “a territory of the United States” once Washington had secured victory over Iran.

Trump says Iran is being ‘very badly defeated’ Speaking at a police academy in Nassau County, New York, Trump said Iran was being “very badly defeated” and suggested the US would assert control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump also urged Americans to accept higher gasoline prices, arguing that the additional cost was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Oil markets have remained volatile since the conflict began. Crude futures rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday, while Brent was on track for a weekly gain of around 6%, according to Reuters.

No direct US-Iran talks underway The dispute comes as the 60-day negotiating period established under a memorandum of understanding signed by Trump and Tehran in mid-June approaches its end.

Despite the agreement, little direct negotiation has taken place.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Shahrara News that there were currently “no negotiations” between Tehran and Washington.

Qatar and Pakistan have continued to act as intermediaries and exchange messages with Iran, Araghchi said, but he stressed that this did not amount to formal negotiations.

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“No decision has yet been taken to resume talks with America,” he said.

Hormuz remains central to the conflict Control of the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as one of the most contentious issues in the conflict. Iran has repeatedly asserted its authority over the waterway, while Washington has demanded the restoration of free passage.

The standoff threatens to keep pressure on global energy markets and complicate efforts to reach a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.