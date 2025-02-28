United States President Donald Trump appeared to have reversed his stance on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Donald Trump in his recent media interaction seemed to have rejected his own statement where he called Zelenskyy a “dictator”.

When he was asked by a reporter about Donald Trump's use of the word “dictator”, the US president replied, “Did I say that? I can't believe I would say that.”

Trump reverses stance on Zelenskyy | Watch

His statement came after he hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. He even refused to give any firm commitments on the US security guarantees Europe desperately wants.

Donald Trump softens stance on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Apart from taking U-turn on his “dictator” remark, Donald Trump also priased Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called him “very brave”. At the same time, he expressed confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will stick to any peace agreement on Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy traded barbs after US officials met Russian ministers to discuss a peace agreement without Ukraine's involvement.

Zelenskyy opposed the peace talks without Ukraine's participation. Zelenskyy's opposition met with strong words from Donald Trump who called him a former comedian turned a dictator without election.

"A dictator without elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only "TRUMP," and the Trump Administration, can do," Trump said in a social media post on Feb 19.

Donald Trump meets UK PM Keir Starmer US President Donald Trump met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

The two leaders discussed Russia-Ukraine war and other issues related to trade deals. After meeting Trump, Starmer said that UK is ready to put "boots on the ground" to support a peace Ukraine.