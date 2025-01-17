American bank holding company Capital One's customers, including individuals, small businesses, and commercial account holders, have faced significant disruptions since Thursday morning due to a technical outage caused by issues with a third-party vendor. The outage delayed transactions, deposits, and payment processing, sparking widespread frustration among users who took to social media to voice their grievances. While the bank has apologized for the inconvenience and reported progress in resolving the issues by Friday morning, the incident highlights the challenges of relying on external service providers for critical banking operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Capital One customers reported missing direct deposits on Friday morning, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) became the epicentre of frustration, humour, and viral memes. Here's a breakdown of the trending posts that encapsulated the collective outrage:

One meme proposed a cheeky solution to the issue: "I think we need to charge Capital One a late fee for our own deposits," capturing the frustration over delayed funds.

Another post compared missing paychecks to missing essentials, with a user warning, "Capital One, if I don’t have my bread in the morning, it’s going to be an issue."

A meme featuring a crying emoji highlighted the absence of funds, declaring, "Capital One🏦 My Direct Deposit's NOT in my Wallet!"

One user shared their relief at discovering others were experiencing the same issue: "Whew!! I’m so happy to see others didn’t receive their deposit from Capital One as well. I was headed to HR to raise hell."

A direct and simple post summed up the mood with: "Me to Capital One rn - where is my money?" paired with an image of someone demanding answers.

Another user humorously expressed their anticipation by saying, "Waiting for my direct deposit from @CapitalOne, I have bills to pay," accompanied by a gif of someone anxiously checking their watch.

The irony of receiving non-urgent updates amidst financial stress was not lost on one user, who joked, "Capital One lets me know my credit score has reached 752… LMAO, they’re about to kick my …. back to 600 & something."

A particularly relatable meme showed how automated payments might be affected, stating, "How my bills auto pay reacting rn when Capital One ain’t deposited my damn money."

One post warned the bank about its delay: "Capital One…. You are on a timeclock playing with my deposit…."

From demands for late fees to jokes about auto-pay reactions, customers didn’t hold back. One user quipped, “Capital One better not take Monday off. Y’all don’t deserve a holiday." Another declared, “Capital One should pay an inconvenience fee for this issue. This is ridiculous."

Many customers expressed concern over essential expenses, including bills, rent, and medication. "Now I can't buy my medical prescriptions today. If I die, Capital One is fully responsible," one post read. Another one joked about the irony of receiving credit score updates while waiting for their paychecks, with the user stating, “Capital One isn’t showing me the money that they owe me but made sure to show me the money that I owe them on my credit card."