Capitol Hill lights up for Diwali; Lawmakers and Indian Americans celebrate amid new political era

  • At Capitol Hill, influential lawmakers and Indian American groups joined for a spirited Diwali event, highlighting the vibrant Indian American community and the growing significance of US-India ties.

Updated15 Nov 2024, 01:36 AM IST
Capitol Hill Diwali celebration, the first major event post-election, highlighted the vibrant Indian American community and the growing significance of US-India ties. (Image credit: @BAPS_PubAffairs/X)
Capitol Hill Diwali celebration, the first major event post-election, highlighted the vibrant Indian American community and the growing significance of US-India ties. (Image credit: @BAPS_PubAffairs/X)

More than 24 lawmakers and prominent Indian Americans gathered to celebrate Diwali at the US Capitol, marking the first major event in Congress following last week’s presidential election. The annual "Diwali at Capitol Hill," organized by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha along with Indian American groups such as the Hindu American Foundation, Sikhs for America, Jain Association of North America, and Art of Living, attracted a significant attendance.

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to assume office after his recent election victory. At the Diwali event, Senator Rand Paul emphasized America’s immigrant legacy, noting that it attracts talented individuals worldwide, helping to make the country great. “I’m a strong supporter of expanding lawful immigration and will continue advocating for it. Happy Diwali,” he added.

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith expressed optimism for the next four years, wishing for prosperity and stability for all families. "We want a safe, thriving country for everyone to raise their families," she said, addressing the audience, which included India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Ambassador Kwatra highlighted the global reach of Diwali, calling it a festival cherished worldwide and underscoring the importance of US-India ties. "Your presence here, along with so many Congress members, reflects a shared commitment to this valued relationship," he noted.

Congressman Shri Thanedar, recently re-elected from Michigan’s 13th District, shared his efforts to form Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist caucuses in Congress. He emphasized ongoing work with the State Department to address safety concerns for Hindu temples across the US and the welfare of Hindus abroad.

Antony Blinken quotes Rabindranath Tagore during Diwali celebration

New York Congressman Tom Suozzi referenced recent attacks on a Hindu temple in Long Island, expressing admiration for Indian American traditions. “When Indian Americans say ‘Namaste,’ they acknowledge the divine and respect others—a sentiment we need more of in our country,” he said.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi celebrated the achievements of the Indian American community, noting its rapid growth, educational achievements, and substantial contributions, with “one in seven US doctors” being of Indian descent.

Congressman Pete Sessions expressed gratitude to attendees, applauding the community’s growth and success in the US, and Congressman Dan Meuser recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Congress last year, emphasizing the importance of US-India ties for economic, security, and global peace.

Justin Trudeau wears sacred threads from 3 Hindu temples, shares Diwali video

Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer praised Indian Americans’ contributions to the nation, saying, "America is stronger because of those who came from India, love this country, and serve it." Congresswoman Haley Stevens echoed this sentiment, recognizing Indian Americans as a vital part of America’s vibrant economy and communities.

(with PTI Inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The event showcased the significant contributions of the Indian American community to various sectors in the U.S.
  • Lawmakers reaffirmed the importance of US-India relations, particularly in the context of economic and security collaborations.
  • Diwali at Capitol Hill symbolizes a broader appreciation for diversity and the immigrant legacy that strengthens America.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 01:36 AM IST
Capitol Hill lights up for Diwali; Lawmakers and Indian Americans celebrate amid new political era

