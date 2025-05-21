‘Captain America: Brave New World’ OTT release date — When and where to stream Marvel’s new superhero movie

Marvel Studios continues its superhero legacy with Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah. The film, released theatrically on February 14, 2025, marks the return of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who has officially assumed the mantle of Captain America. This action-packed adventure is set for OTT release on May 28, 2025, available on Disney Plus globally and JioHotstar for Indian audiences. Additionally, the film is accessible on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
The story of Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson’s transition into his role as Captain America. Amid an international crisis, Sam finds himself entangled in a global conspiracy that threatens world peace. His mission intensifies after a meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, leading to an assassination attempt that shakes the political landscape. To uncover the truth behind this nefarious plot, Sam must forge new alliances, battle powerful adversaries, and clear the name of Isaiah Bradley, a former super-soldier now suspected of orchestrating the attack.
Cast & crew of Captain America: Brave New World
Director: Julius Onah
Producers: Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Charles Newirth
Screenplay: Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman & Dalan Musson, Julius Onah & Peter Glanz
Story: Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman & Dalan Musson
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America
Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon
Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph
Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley
Xosha Roquemore as Leila Taylor
Giancarlo Esposito as a key antagonist
Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford in significant roles
Characters & plot elements in Captain America: Brave New World
Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie): Now Captain America, Sam faces his biggest challenge yet — stopping a deadly global threat.
President Thaddeus Ross (Liv Tyler): The newly elected US President aiming to build world peace but targeted by assassination.
Joaquin Torres / Falcon (Danny Ramirez): Sam’s ally, who takes up the Falcon mantle to support the mission.
Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly): A retired super-soldier caught in the middle of the assassination attempt.
Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas): A high-ranking official uncovering critical truths.
Leila Taylor (Xosha Roquemore): The Secret Service lead guarding President Ross and secretly assisting Sam.
Sidewinder and SERPENT (Led by Giancarlo Esposito): Mercenary villains threatening to unleash chaos with valuable materials.
Release & availability of Captain America: Brave New World
Theatrical release: February 14, 2025
OTT digital streaming: May 28, 2025, on Disney+ globally and JioHotstar in India
Physical copies: Available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD
Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes
