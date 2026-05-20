Car explosion near Wall Street's Charging Bull sends smoke over Lower Manhattan; investigation underway | Watch Video

A car caught fire and exploded on Tuesday evening (local time) in Lower Manhattan, sending thick black smoke into the air near the Charging Bull statue in New York.

ABC7 reported that police and firefighters responded to reports of a car fire near Broadway and Stone Street around 5:42 pm.

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Footage from the scene showed a vehicle believed to be connected to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) parked along the roadside before it was rapidly engulfed in flames, while bystanders waited for firefighters to arrive.

Crews managed to put out the fire shortly before 7 pm. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

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The blast sent heavy smoke billowing over nearby buildings close to Wall Street, one of the city’s busiest business districts. Other videos captured panicked pedestrians screaming and fleeing seconds after the vehicle erupted in flames.

The Charging Bull statue, where the explosion occurred, is known as a symbol of Wall Street and is visited by thousands of tourists every day. The area is also considered New York's financial centre. It is located near Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan and is one of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks and a major tourist attraction symbolizing Wall Street and the US financial markets.

Brooklyn manhole fires engulf a car Earlier this year, CBS News reported that two manhole fires erupted in Brooklyn, injuring two people and causing several hundred people to be evacuated from a building.

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The dramatic scene unfolded shortly before 3:30 am on Humboldt Street in Williamsburg. The video showed firefighters battling flames shooting up out of the ground and incinerating nearby cars. The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) received a call reporting elevated carbon monoxide levels inside an apartment building caused by the fires. Officials quickly elevated it to a two-alarm fire, with more than 140 first responders heading to the scene.

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In 2025, similar incidents were reported. On 5 November 2025, seven firefighters were injured in New York City after an explosion was reported in the Bronx. According to officials, firefighters responded just after 7 pm to Westchester Avenue between Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street following reports of garbage and debris burning on the sidewalk. Fire Department of the City of New York Chief of Department John Esposito said several cars were also engulfed in flames.

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In June 2025, several New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicles were set on fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn. According to CBS News, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. inside a gated NYPD parking lot near the intersection of Central and DeKalb avenues, about a block from the 83rd Precinct.

Police said it appeared to be a case of arson and criminal mischief, and they were searching for a suspect. In total, 11 vehicles were damaged. Then-Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD had linked the attack to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests taking place nationwide.

When asked what evidence authorities had of that, Adams replied, "There's a clear indication that someone had firsthand knowledge of this and is taking credit for it, and that's going to be part of our investigation."

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"The message is a very loud and clear one: If you destroy our property or assault our police officers, we are going to use every authority and resource we have to find you and bring you to justice," the former mayor said, adding, "This is not acceptable. We've stated over and over again that one has the right to peaceful protest, but you do not have the right to destroy the property of the City of New York."

Key Takeaways Incidents of arson and vandalism in NYC have seen a worrying increase, leading to heightened investigations.

The explosion at a landmark location emphasizes the need for security in major urban centers.

Emergency response teams in NYC are quick to act, demonstrating preparedness in crisis situations.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.