Cardi B announces pregnancy, reveals she’s expecting her first baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child, the rapper revealed on Wednesday. The Grammy winner confirmed she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, following weeks of speculation about her personal life.

The baby is due before Cardi B begins her first arena tour, Little Miss Drama, which kicks off in February, she told CBS Mornings.

Balancing motherhood and music The 32-year-old rapper said she feels “excited” and “happy” as she prepares to release new music while embracing motherhood again.

“I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” Cardi told the news outlet.

‘He makes me feel safe’ Cardi B praised Diggs for providing her with a sense of stability and confidence as she readies her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, which features a track titled Safe.

“And he just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” the rapper said. “I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with, you know, the whole album rollout … People were coming at me very hard.”

Handling criticism Cardi admitted that harsh public criticism sometimes makes her question releasing music at all.

“And I’m like, see, this is why I don’t put music out, because it’s like, this is my art and this is something that I put a lotta love and time to. And it’s just like, sometimes, when people just rip it apart it just hurts you and it crushes you,” she said.

A supportive partner Through her challenges, Cardi said Diggs’ encouragement keeps her steady.

“He makes me feel very confident… And it makes you feel like you could take over the world,” she said.

She added that she waited to announce her pregnancy until she was able to “close some deals first.” Cardi also admitted she has not yet informed her parents, joking that she is “scared of them.”

‘Let me heal you’ Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shares three children with rapper Offset, from whom she divorced in a high-profile split.

Speaking to the news outlet, she further revealed that she was initially hesitant to fall in love again. But she recalled Diggs’ words: “Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.”