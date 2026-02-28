Quote of the Day by Carl Sagan: ‘Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source…’

For centuries, science and spirituality have been framed as two boxers in a ring; destined to fight until one is knocked out. We are often told to choose either the cold, hard logic of the laboratory or the warm, intuitive embrace of the spiritual.

Carl Sagan, perhaps the 20th century’s greatest bridge-builder, disagreed. He didn't see science as a "spirituality-killer." Instead, he argued that the more we understand the mechanics of the universe, the more spiritual we actually become.

“Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality. When we recognise our place in an immensity of light‐years and in the passage of ages, when we grasp the intricacy, beauty, and subtlety of life, then that soaring feeling, that sense of elation and humility combined, is surely spiritual,” Carl Sagan said.

This perspective shifts the definition of spirituality from "belief in the supernatural" to "a profound sense of awe before the natural."

Origins of the quote The quote was published in Carl Sagan’s 1995 masterpiece, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark.

Written toward the end of his life, the book was a passionate defence of the scientific method against the rising tide of pseudoscience and superstition.

In his book, Sagan wasn't trying to be a "buzzkill" for the mystical; he was trying to show that the real universe is far more miraculous than any myth we could invent.

He wrote this specific passage to clarify that rejecting "demons" or "alien abductions" didn't mean rejecting the human need for wonder. He wanted to reclaim the word "spiritual" for those who find their sanctuary in the stars rather than in ancient scripts.

What does it mean What does it mean to find spirituality in an "immensity of light-years"? To Sagan, spirituality was an emotional response to scale.

When you look at a photo of a galaxy 50 million light-years away, you feel small—that’s humility. But you also realise that the atoms in your body were forged in the hearts of stars just like that one—that’s elation.

This "soaring feeling" is the essence of his argument. It is the realisation that we are the universe experiencing itself.

In this context, spirituality is the byproduct of a deep, intellectual grasp of reality. It is the emotional resonance that occurs when the brain finally catches up to the vastness of the cosmos.

The intersection of art, ethics, and logic Sagan famously expanded his definition of spirituality beyond the telescope. He connected the "spiritual" feeling of scientific discovery to the emotions we feel in the presence of great art, music, or literature.

By mentioning Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., Sagan bridged the gap between the cosmic and the terrestrial. He suggested that "selfless courage" is as much a part of the universe’s "intricacy and beauty" as a supernova.

To Sagan, spirituality wasn't just about looking up; it’s about looking at one another with the same sense of awe and responsibility. It is an ethical framework built on the realisation of how rare and fragile life truly is.

Carl Sagan: The astronomer who taught us to wonder Born in Brooklyn in 1934, Carl Sagan was a polymath who transformed the way we view the sky. A professor at Cornell University and a consultant to NASA, he was instrumental in the Mariner, Viking, and Voyager missions.

Sagan wasn't just a "numbers guy." He was a visionary who understood that science needs a narrative. He was the primary creator of the landmark TV series Cosmos, which remains one of the most-watched programs in history.

His ability to explain complex astrophysics with poetic grace earned him the nickname "The Great Communicator."