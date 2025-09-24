Carrick High School stabbing: Three injured after a student ‘used small knife’ at Pittsburgh campus

Three students were stabbed in a tragic incident that took place at Carrick High School on Wednesday, September 24 at Pittsburgh campus, officials said. In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Schools said a student “used a small knife to injure three other students. All students are receiving medical attention.”

The incident took place at 8:30 am and involved victims between 15 to 18 years old, Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.

According to TribLIVE, Cruz stated that one individual was in serious condition while another was in stable condition. A third person received on-site treatment for “minor laceration” and was subsequently released, they said.

Cruz mentioned a student has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated at Pittsburgh Police headquarters.

‘Stemmed from an altercation’ “It stemmed from an altercation in the hallway. I don't know exactly how it started. It wasn't a random, someone stabbing people in the hallway,” Wtae.com quoted Cruz as saying. Whether metal detectors were in place, she said, “That's a question for the school. I really don't know what their security measures are on any given day.”

"If anyone else has video of this incident, they are encouraged to send it to police or call police headquarters," Cruz added.

Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety took to X and said that the school is currently under lockdown, with police, fire, and EMS personnel on the scene. “Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS are in the vicinity of Carrick High School for a critical incident. The school is currently on lockdown. A PIO is en route and updates will be provided as available,” it stated.

Approximately 15 police vehicles from both Pittsburgh Public Schools and the Pittsburgh Police Department were lined up along Parkfield Street. A few children were seen talking with officers outside the building, but the overall situation appeared calm, the report said.