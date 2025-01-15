Several iconic artists from diverse genres have been announced to perform at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, bringing a mix of country, rock, and pop culture influences to the historic event. Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Village People, Lee Greenwood, and Billy Ray Cyrus are all set to take the stage, showcasing their musical talent in support of the new administration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Carrie Underwood: A country music superstar Carrie Underwood, the Grammy-winning country music sensation, is among the headliners for Trump’s inauguration. Underwood, who rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005, will perform “America the Beautiful" during the inaugural ceremony. Known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits like “Before He Cheats" and “Jesus, Take the Wheel," Underwood has expressed her honor and pride in performing at this national event. While she has generally stayed out of political discussions throughout her career, her involvement marks a significant moment in bridging country music and politics.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," said Underwood.

Kid Rock: A rock and country icon Michigan-born musician Kid Rock, known for blending rock, rap, and country influences, has also been confirmed to perform at Trump’s inauguration. With his signature rebellious attitude and a wide-ranging catalog of music, Kid Rock has garnered significant support from various segments of American music fans.

Kid Rock's performance at the inauguration is expected to be a high-energy showcase of his eclectic style, which includes chart-topping hits like "Bawitdaba" and "All Summer Long." His involvement further solidifies his standing as a rock-and-roll rebel with deep ties to American cultural iconography.

Village People: Disco legends Another surprising but exciting addition to the inauguration lineup is the Village People, the iconic disco group known for their catchy tunes and flamboyant characters. The band, known for their infectious hit "Y.M.C.A.," will perform at one of Trump's inaugural balls, as well as at a rally he is holding in Washington, D.C., the day before his swearing-in.

In a statement posted on their official Facebook page, the band clarified that their decision to participate in these events was driven by a belief in the unifying power of music, despite the polarized political environment. “We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear, however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the band wrote. “Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

Village People expressed their hope that their performance could serve as a way to heal divisions and foster unity, emphasizing their focus on using music to unite people, regardless of political affiliation.

Lee Greenwood: A patriotic anthem Lee Greenwood, known for his iconic patriotic anthem "God Bless the U.S.A.," will also perform at Trump's inauguration. Greenwood's heartfelt ballad has become synonymous with American pride, particularly during times of national reflection and unity. The song is often played at major events and has been adopted as an unofficial national anthem by many in the country. Greenwood's appearance will bring a sense of solemnity and pride to the inauguration, celebrating the values and spirit of the United States.

Billy Ray Cyrus: Country music and pop culture Billy Ray Cyrus, a country music legend who first rose to fame with "Achy Breaky Heart," will add his influence to the inauguration lineup. Cyrus, whose career spans country, pop, and rock, has remained a key figure in both the music industry and pop culture, thanks to his work as an actor on Hannah Montana and his recent collaboration on the viral hit "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X.

Cyrus’s performance at the inauguration will showcase his crossover appeal, as he remains a beloved figure for both traditional country music fans and younger generations who know him from his role in the Hannah Montana series.

A diverse lineup for a historic event The performance lineup for Donald Trump's inauguration reflects a wide range of musical styles and cultural icons, from country music superstars to disco legends. Each artist brings their own unique flavor to the event, contributing to an inauguration that highlights American musical diversity. This inauguration promises to showcase the nation's vibrant musical heritage in a grand, celebratory fashion.