Cash rain incoming? IRS tax refund to arrive this June, here's how much you will receive

For those eligible for the June 2025 IRS tax refund, it is going to be a bonanza month, considering the amount of money up for crediting in your accounts. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin reviewing and rolling out refunds for Americans who have already filed their 2024 taxes, or at least filed for an extension.

Advertisement

According to reports, the recent budget cuts at the IRS, followed by the reduction of staff, could mean that your refunds may arrive a little late this time. There could be other reasons for tax refund delay, which include errors in tax paperwork, missing information, or even a processing issue.

Will e-filers receive their IRS tax refund sooner? Those Americans who do a paperless filing through the IRS's online portal usually get things done faster than those who opt for a paper filing.

Those who mail their tax papers over to the IRS are currently at a stage where the federal department is receiving their papers and reviewing them. However, for e-filers, the submissions get done instantly, and things get processed a tad bit faster.

Advertisement

How much will I receive as tax refund this June? The refund expected in this timeline is close to $3000. According to the IRS official April 25 stats, the average refund amount hovers at around $2,945. However, just knowing how much you are going to receive does not do the trick if you do not know when the amount is coming into your account.

You can track your refund status using IRS' Where's My Refund tool.

What does the IRS tax refund timeline for June 2025 look like? For Americans who have filed paper returns between May 1 and May 15 this year, the refund is expected anytime between June 26 and July 10, 2025. E-filers who have submitted their tax documents in the same timeline, along with a direct deposit, can expect their refunds between May 22 and June 4, 2025. Those who mailed over their checks may receive their refunds between May 29 and June 11.

Advertisement

Also Read | UK Shifts War Footing To ‘Always-On’ Munitions Production