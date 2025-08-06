Subscribe

Caught in sting operation: Indian-origin professor accused of targeting 14-year-old boy, says 'Need help'

Nisarg Jaydeep Shah, a UC San Diego professor, is under investigation after a video surfaced showing him being confronted by an activist during an alleged online child predator sting. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated6 Aug 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Nisarg Jaydeep Shah was confronted by activists at a supermarket
Nisarg Jaydeep Shah was confronted by activists at a supermarket (Instagram/vans_against_predators)

A professor of Indian-origin at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) has come under investigation after a video allegedly showing him being confronted in an online child predator sting went viral. The man in question, Nisarg Jaydeep Shah, is an associate professor specialising in immunoengineering and nanoscale materials, with academic credentials from MIT and Harvard, San Diego Ville reported.

The incident came to light after a video posted by a California-based vigilante group called People vs. Predators began circulating widely on social media. The group claims to expose online child predators by posing as underage individuals on dating apps.

Caught on Camera: 'I f***ed up'

In the video, activist Tim Johnson, who claims to have exposed over 500 alleged predators, is seen confronting Shah at a local supermarket. Johnson accuses Shah of planning to meet a 14-year-old boy, with whom he had allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages on the dating app Grindr.

Screenshots shared by the activist show a user, alleged to be Shah, claiming to be 28 years old and continuing sexually explicit chats even after the decoy revealed they were “bout to be 15.”

Shah, appearing visibly shaken during the confrontation, is heard saying:

“I feel horrible… the worst I’ve ever felt.”

“I f***ed up.”

“I need to get help or something, maybe.”

In extended footage filmed outside the store, Shah admits to bringing personal lubricant and a douche, allegedly “to help the person get ready.”

No charges yet, but police confirm investigation

While a photo appears to show Shah in handcuffs, SanDiegoVille reports he was briefly detained at the scene and later released.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) has confirmed that its Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit is actively investigating the matter. However, they cautioned against citizen-led sting operations.

“Our ICAC unit will typically not work with civilians acting as undercover operatives and does not condone such activities,” said Lt Travis Easter, noting that these investigations require extensive legal training.

University responds

UC San Diego has acknowledged the incident and stated it is cooperating fully with authorities. The university stressed its zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and commitment to campus safety.

Shah continues to appear on UCSD’s faculty listings. He heads a research lab and teaches biomedical engineering, with a focus on vaccines and drug delivery systems.

 
