Caught on camera: Donald Trump cheats at golf in Scotland; netizens say, ‘Of course!’

US President Donald Trump is currently in Scotland as his family’s business prepares for the August 13 opening of a new golf course bearing his name in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire. The Aberdeen area is already home to another of his courses, Trump International Scotland.

Trump said upon arrival on Friday evening that his son Eric Trump is “gonna cut a ribbon” for the new course during his trip.

However, there's one incident reportedly from a Trump course near Turnberry, that has trumped Trump's visit to his homeland and his love for golf this time – allegations of cheating at the game.

A viral video on social media shows the staff at a golf course handling a golf ball near a sand trap, which the US President then putts. This sparked accusations of Trump cheating at his favourite sport.

However, this is not the first time Trump has been accused of manipulating his golf game. Believe it or not, there is an actual book on it titled “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” by Rick Reilly.

Watch video here:

Here's how netizens reacted to the cheating allegations: Social media users weren't surprised by the viral video of Donald Trump allegedly cheating in a golf game, and the first of their reactions was a simple, “Of course!” The netizens also joked about how he'd just blame it on former US President Barack Obama.

“Of course he did,” said an unsurprised user. “Super on brand,” added another.

A user claimed, “Con man gonna con,” to which another added, “Never not cheating – in golf, on wives, in business, on taxes, in elections.”

“That’s not even cheating for him anymore… that’s his everyday life,” said another.

“Another FLAWLESS game, Mr. President,” quipped a user. “He can never play fair, not even at the sport he’s supposed to excel,” added another.

“The only skill he got is LYING!” exclaimed a user.

Another added, “The only way he wins anything…CHEATING.”

“I wonder how much the guy gets paid for tossing the ball? Let’s pay more to hear how it all went down. I’m sure it’s a wonderful story!” a user joked.

“Must be one of those balls they just pops up and wow you hit pretty good, it would’ve been great if it was a live tournament and it happened on tv,” another added.

A user joked, “I'm sure he'll say Obama did it.” “I’m sure he’ll just blame Obama. And they’ll believe it,” added another.

Donald Trump in Scotland Donald Trump will be in Scotland until Tuesday, July 29, and plans to talk trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The White House has brushed off questions about potential conflicts of interest, arguing that Trump's business success before he entered politics was a key to his appeal with voters.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers called the Scotland swing a “working trip." But she added Trump “has built the best and most beautiful world-class golf courses anywhere in the world, which is why they continue to be used for prestigious tournaments and by the most elite players in the sport.”