Caught on camera: Indian-origin Sikh man wields machete while performing gatka on road, gets fatally shot by LA police

Gurpreet Singh, 36, who was wielding a machete while performing gatka (an ancient martial art form that has its roots in Punjab) near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, was shot dead by LA police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recently released the horrifying video of the incident that took place on July 13 this year.

The police learnt that a man was waving a 2-foot blade at passersby at an intersection. The bodycam footage shows the Sikh man, wearing just a vest, shorts and a blue turban, brandishing the sword in the middle of the road.

The police officers repeatedly asked the man to put down the sword when they reached the spot. However, he didn't comply and even went on to slash his tongue with the sword, ABC7 reported.

As the police approached, the man threw a bottle and tried to escape in his car. With officers in pursuit, he drove recklessly, hitting several vehicles before finally stopping, according to reports. Throughout the chase, he was seen waving a sword out of the car window.

The police stated, “Officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop the weapon. However, he failed to comply. Singh then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a water bottle, and threw it at the officers." They added that they opened fire when the man allegedly charged at them with the sword. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from gunshot wounds on July 17.

Witnesses told 911 that Singh had halted his car at the intersection, came out of the vehicle, and started swinging the machete. The LAPD has also shared the recording of this 911 call where the caller mentions that Singh was in a Black Mustang, was “training” on the road and “threatening” people.

The officers, namely Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez, were involved in the incident, ABC7 report added.