CBS to provide ‘unedited’ Kamala Harris interview transcript amid Donald Trump’s lawsuit. All about the controversy

CBS has announced it will hand over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This move is part of President Donald Trump's ongoing battle with the network over its handling of a story about his opponent.

Trump filed a $10 million lawsuit against CBS, accusing the network of deceptively editing the "60 Minutes" interview to portray Harris in a more favorable light. Reports indicate that CBS' parent company, Paramount, has been in talks with Trump’s legal team about reaching a settlement, as reported by the Associated Press.

The network said Friday that it was compelled by Brendan Carr, Trump's appointee as FCC chairman, to turn over the transcripts and camera feeds of the interview for a parallel investigation by the commission. “60 Minutes” has resisted releasing transcripts for this and all of its interviews, to avoid second-guessing of its editing process.

The case, particularly a potential settlement, is being closely watched by advocates for press freedom and by journalists within CBS, whose lawyers called Trump's lawsuit “completely without merit” and promised to vigorously fight it after it was filed.

The Harris interview initially drew attention because CBS News showed Harris giving completely different responses to a question posed by correspondent Bill Whitaker in clips that were aired on “Face the Nation” on Oct. 6 and the next night on “60 Minutes.” The network said each clip came from a lengthy response by Harris to Whitaker's question, but they were edited to fit time constraints on both broadcasts.

In his lawsuit, filed in Texas on Nov. 1, Trump charged it was deceptive editing designed to benefit Harris and constituted “partisan and unlawful acts of voter interference.”

Trump, who turned down a request to be interviewed by “60 Minutes” during the campaign, has continued his fight despite winning the election less than a week after the lawsuit was filed.

The network has not commented on the potential settlement discussions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. Paramount executives are also seeking approval from the Trump administration for a sale of the company to Skydance, another entertainment firm, AP reported.

