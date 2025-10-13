CCTV footage shows moment Beechcraft King Air C90 crashes into Texas truck lot, erupts in flames, killing 2

Two people died on Sunday afternoon when a small plane crashed into multiple semitrailers near an airfield outside Fort Worth, Texas, igniting them, authorities said, as reported by the New York Times.

Watch the video here:

Robbie Hoy, public information officer for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that a plane had crashed, resulting in two deaths.

Here's what eyewitnesses say According to a report by the New York Times, Gregory Delano said that he and a friend exited through a side door, jumped over a concrete fence behind the building, and climbed a nearby hill toward the site. As they got closer, they saw “a massive ball of fire and smoke,” he recalled.

Delano said he circled the area but saw no signs of survivors.

“You honestly couldn't even tell a plane was inside that fire,” he said.

Near the crash site, another witness, Lauren Anderson, a cashier at an animal feed store, described seeing “a huge black cloud of smoke” stretching roughly 100 feet across.

“For about 20 to 30 minutes, it was just nonstop emergency vehicles,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash of a Beech King Air C90 aircraft, though the cause remained unclear.