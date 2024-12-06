The investigation into the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has revealed clues, including a message on ammunition and items found near the crime scene. Police are pursuing leads about the suspect's stay at a hostel and have released CCTV images of a person of interest.

The hunt for a masked gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has entered its third day — with the police releasing fresh clues and offering a reward of $10,000 for relevant information. Possible leads have emerged through his travel and interactions prior to the attack and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.

The New York Police Department released photos of a "person of interest" on Thursday — captured on CCTV cameras during a flirtatious interaction ahead of the shooting. The photos were taken in the lobby of the HI New York City hostel and features a brief glimpse of the man smiling after lowering his face mask.

Law enforcement officials are currently pursuing a tip that the shooter may have stayed at a hostel in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. It is believed that the suspect traveled to New York last month on a bus that originated in Atlanta. An official told AP that he is likely to have used a fake New Jersey identification card to check into the hostel.

Meanwhile employees at the hotel recall interacting with a man who almost always more a mask and a jacket similar to the one spotted in CCTV photos.

NYPD chief of detectives Joseph Kenny had earlier said that the shooter wore wore a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and a distinctive gray backpack.

The words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were found emblazoned on the ammunition, echoing a phrase used by insurance industry critics, two law enforcement officials said Thursday, speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation.

Police also said they found a water bottle and protein bar wrapper from a trash can near the scene of the ambush and think the suspect bought them from a Starbucks minutes before the shooting. The items were being tested by the city’s medical examiner.