CDC vaccine schedule: These vaccines are no longer recommended for all children

US health officials made broad changes to childhood vaccine recommendations Monday, restricting recommendations for vaccination against certain diseases for which vaccines had previously been recommended for all children.

They are now recommended only for those at high risk or after consultation with a health care provider, a category called "shared decision-making."

Immunisations for certain high-risk groups: Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Dengue Meningococcal ACWY Meningococcal B. Immunisations based on shared clinical decision-making are: Rotavirus COVID-19 Influenza Meningococcal disease Hepatitis A Hepatitis B. The CDC, however, continues to recommend that all children be immunised against 10 diseases for which there is an "international consensus," as well as varicella (chickenpox).

The following vaccines were left on the recommended-for-all list:

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis or whooping cough (DTaP) Polio Chickenpox Human papillomavirus, or HPV. But in a surprise, the guidance reduces the number of recommended vaccine doses against HPV from two or three shots to just one. Hib, or Haemophilus influenzae type B, bacteria that despite the name isn't related to flu PCV or pneumococcal conjugate vaccine "The updated schedule is in contrast to the CDC child and adolescent schedule at the end of 2024, which recommended 17 immunisations for all children," the factsheet released by the US Department of Health and Human Sciences read.

Trump hails new move In a post on TRUTH social media, US President Donald Trump said that his administration “is proud to announce the United States of America’s updated Childhood Vaccination Schedule.”

He said, “This Schedule is rooted in the Gold Standard of Science, and widely agreed upon by Scientists and Experts all over the World.”

Comparing the number of recommended vaccinations for children in the US and Europe, Trump said, “Effective today, America will no longer require 72 “jabs” for our beautiful, healthy children.”

View full Image Image shared by US President Donald Trump on TRUTH social media.

“We are moving to a far more reasonable Schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive Vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases,” he said.

The President added, “Parents can still choose to give their children all of the Vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance.”

“However, this updated Schedule finally aligns the United States with other Developed Nations around the World,” he said.

“Many Americans, especially the “MAHA Moms,” have been praying for these COMMON SENSE reforms for many years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” Trump added.

What do experts say Public health experts warn the latest rollback could lead to preventable hospitalisations and deaths. Meanwhile, vaccine experts decried the changes they said put American children at risk.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told Reuters there should have been a public discussion on the risks and benefits of the potential impact of dropping the recommendations.

Dr. Sean O'Leary, chair of the American Academy of Paediatrics, was quoted as saying that other developed countries face different disease risks and have different healthcare systems than the United States.

Unlike the US, which depends on private healthcare, most countries provide basic universal healthcare that is paid for by the government.