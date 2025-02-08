Hollywood and the entertainment world have already seen a wave of high-profile breakups in 2025. From longtime marriages to short-lived romances, several stars have announced their separations in the first two months of the year.

The entertainment world has seen several high-profile separations in the first two months of 2025. Notable splits include Naomi Osaka and Cordae, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, Mamie Gummer and Mehar Sethi, Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, Lily Allen and David Harbour, Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon, and Love Is Blind's Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis. These breakups range from long-term marriages to relatively short-lived romances, all making headlines.

Here’s a look at the most talked-about celebrity breakups so far.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae part ways Tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae kicked off the new year with a breakup announcement. On January 6, Osaka confirmed their split via her Instagram Story, stating, “No bad blood at all,” and praising Cordae as “an awesome dad” to their daughter Shai, born in July 2023. The couple had been together for five years.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren end 16-year marriage Actress Jessica Alba and film producer Cash Warren announced their separation after 16 years of marriage. In a January 16 Instagram post, Alba wrote, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announce separation Singer Jessica Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, have decided to separate after nearly 11 years of marriage. In a statement to USA Today, Simpson said, “Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.” The couple, who married in July 2014, share three children—Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae.

Mamie Gummer files for divorce from Mehar Sethi Meryl Streep’s daughter, actress Mamie Gummer, filed for divorce from screenwriter Mehar Sethi on February 6, citing irreconcilable differences, Page Six confirmed. Court documents list May 6, 2023, as their date of separation. Gummer, known for her role in The Good Wife, is seeking joint custody of their two children, Peter and Mary, and has requested spousal support.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp end relationship Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx and model Alyce Huckstepp have called it quits, Page Six reported. The exact timeline of their breakup remains unclear, but People was the first to report the news. Foxx’s recent Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, fueled speculation after he stated he was "no longer dating white women." The pair were first linked in May 2022 when they were spotted together in Cannes.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber call it quits The Elvis star Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber ended their three-year relationship at the end of December 2024, TMZ reported on January 7. The couple reportedly had a mutual and drama-free split.

Lily Allen and David Harbour split after four years Singer Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour have ended their marriage after four years, People reported. Sources close to Allen revealed that the singer admitted to "spiraling" in recent months, struggling with personal challenges.

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon end relationship Actor Shemar Moore and model Jesiree Dizon have parted ways after five years together, TMZ reported. Sources say the split was amicable, and the two remain committed to co-parenting their daughter Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, born in January 2023.