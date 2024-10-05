Celebrity in Sean Diddy Combs’ sex-tape going through ‘total nightmare’, ‘If this footage gets out, it will…’

A male A-list celebrity is distraught over a circulating sex-tape allegedly featuring him and Sean Combs. Sources say he feels betrayed and victimised, fearing the footage's lasting impact. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Oct 2024, 01:59 PM IST
A male A-list celebrity is deeply upset after learning that a sex tape allegedly involving him and Sean "Diddy" Combs is being circulated to media outlets, according to the NY Post. According to two sources close to the star, he feels betrayed and violated.

The video reportedly shows Combs engaging in sexual acts with a younger male, who appears to be the celebrity. Both their faces are clearly visible in the footage, the publication added.

Also Read | Diddy net worth: Sean Combs loses ₹5,000 crore in 2 years

“It’s a total nightmare. He feels like he was victimised years ago and is now being victimised yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever,” said the insider.

A second source mentioned that the celebrity is trying to ignore the situation though there’s little he can do if the video was recorded without his knowledge. The source also said the celebrity was hoping the issue would disappear.

“There’s not much he can do about it, if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out. So, all he can do is pray. He’s praying that this all goes away,” the source told the Post.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ case: Old clip of rapper silencing 16YO Bieber on TV goes viral

Despite the tape being offered to multiple people, it has not yet been handed over to the authorities. Representatives for both Diddy and the celebrity have not responded to the Post’s requests for comments on the matter.

Celebrity’s name not revealed

The publication has chosen not to reveal the celebrity’s name as it’s unclear if he was a victim of a crime or if he was an adult at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Did Trump attend Sean Combs’ freak-off parties? Dancer who accused Diddy says…

According to an officer involved in a raid on Combs' Miami mansion, law enforcement believes the house was equipped with rooms designed for filming intimate encounters. While there are famous individuals featured in some of the footage, the officer declined to confirm any specific identities, the publication added.

