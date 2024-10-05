Celebrity in Sean Diddy Combs’ sex-tape going through ‘total nightmare’, ‘If this footage gets out, it will…’

A male A-list celebrity is deeply upset after learning that a sex tape allegedly involving him and Sean "Diddy" Combs is being circulated to media outlets, according to the NY Post. According to two sources close to the star, he feels betrayed and violated.

The video reportedly shows Combs engaging in sexual acts with a younger male, who appears to be the celebrity. Both their faces are clearly visible in the footage, the publication added.

“It’s a total nightmare. He feels like he was victimised years ago and is now being victimised yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever,” said the insider.

A second source mentioned that the celebrity is trying to ignore the situation though there’s little he can do if the video was recorded without his knowledge. The source also said the celebrity was hoping the issue would disappear.

“There’s not much he can do about it, if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out. So, all he can do is pray. He’s praying that this all goes away,” the source told the Post.

Despite the tape being offered to multiple people, it has not yet been handed over to the authorities. Representatives for both Diddy and the celebrity have not responded to the Post’s requests for comments on the matter.

Celebrity’s name not revealed The publication has chosen not to reveal the celebrity’s name as it’s unclear if he was a victim of a crime or if he was an adult at the time of the incident.