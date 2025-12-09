Cellcom down? Users report outages in wireless service for Wisconsin, Michigan

Wireless service provider Cellcom experienced some down time early on Tuesday morning, with reports spiking on outage tracking website Downdetector.

View full Image Image showing spike in outage reports related to Cellcom's service. ( Downdetector )

As outage reports spiked, Cellcom said some customers were experiencing intermittent voice and cellular signal issues following routine, scheduled maintenance work, as per local media reports.

The Northeast Wisconsin service provider, however, did not say what led to the reported outages.

"Cellcom is currently working diligently on the solution and will provide regular updates as more information," was the statement from the service provider.

Is Cellcom working again? Hours after outage reports spiked, local media outlets, citing Cellcom sources reported that the wireless service provider had restored services.

Cellcom's own service status tracker—https://www.cellcom.com/service—seemed to be unresponsive when Mint checked it, perhaps due to the high volume of requests.