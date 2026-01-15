Central Florida to face freezing temperatures as powerful cold front pushes mercury down — details here

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected across parts of Central Florida as a strong cold front moves through the region, bringing some of the chilliest air witnessed in years.

A front typically replaces warm air with much colder, drier conditions, accompanied by gusty winds. This could often lead to near or below-freezing temperatures in certain areas, depending on the intensity of the front.

In Central Florida, the winter front is reportedly moving through the area on Thursday morning and is expected to clear by the afternoon. Once the front passes, the region will experience a significant drop in temperatures, marking the start of a major cooldown, according to a news report by WFTV.

Central Florida issues freeze warning Florida experienced an extended period of unusually warm December weather, but with the upcoming system, some areas could witness near-freezing conditions over the next few days.

A freeze warning has already been issued for nearly all parts of Central Florida, except for areas located in the east of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the news report said.

The freeze warning remains in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM on Friday, 16 January. Forecasters warn that widespread freezing temperatures are likely by Friday morning, with many areas expected to experience lows falling below the freezing point.

Residents are advised to take precautions, such as covering sensitive plants, protecting pets, and ensuring outdoor pipes are insulated, as the sudden cold could cause damage to vulnerable vegetation and property.

Another cold front in the offing Wind chill factors will make the cold weather even harsher, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s early Friday morning, making it feel even colder than the actual temperature.

However, Friday afternoon is predicted to be sunny, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and low 60s. This warm-up follows a chilly start for many communities throughout Central Florida as the winter front progresses.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to rebound into the low 70s, bringing a brief respite from the cold. However, by Sunday, another cold front will sweep through the region.