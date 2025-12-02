Central Ohio snowy weather: Full list of school closings, delays and snow emergencies

Central Ohio woke up to snow-covered and slick roads on Tuesday morning. A widespread overnight snowfall led to major travel disruptions, numerous school and office closures, and snow emergency declarations across the region.
Snow accumulations ranged from 1 to 4 inches overnight. Forecasters anticipate that another 2 inches of snow are possible through the morning commute. They expected the heaviest snow to end around 7 AM local time.
Road conditions are hazardous due to slippery pavement, blowing, and drifting snow. Drivers must slow down and exercise extra caution throughout the day.
Widespread snowfall prompted a large number of closures for Tuesday. Most major districts in the area, including Columbus City Schools, Hilliard City Schools, and Hocking County schools, announced closures or delays. The ESC of Central Ohio offices also closed on Tuesday.
Several Central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. A Level 1 emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing/drifting snow and may be icy. This designation urges motorists to drive cautiously.
The major snow event is expected to taper off. However, the rest of the week will remain cold. Temperatures are expected to struggle to get above the mid-30s, keeping road conditions potentially slick due to residual ice and snowpack.
Kingdom Image Arts: Activities Canceled
A+ Children's Academy Community School: Closed
Academy of Arts & Technology [WEB]: 2-Hour Delay
Ada Exempted Village: 2-Hour Delay
All R friends [WEB]: Closed
Amanda-Clearcreek: Closed
ARC Industries [WEB]: No Transportation
Arts & College Preparatory Academy: Closed
ATHENS COUNTY: Level 2 Snow Emergency
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Elementary: Closed; No Evening Activities
Bellefontaine City Schools: 2-Hour Delay
Benjamin Logan Local Schools: Closed
Berne Union: Closed
Bexley City: Closed
Bexley United Methodist Preschool: Closed
Big Walnut Local: Closed
Bishop Flaget School: Closed
Blessed Sacrament School: Closed
Bloom Carroll Local: Closed
Bridgeway Academy: Closed
Buckeye Valley Local: Closed
Bucyrus City: Closed
C-TEC: Closed
Canal Winchester: Closed
Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy [WEB]: Closed
Cardington-Lincoln: Closed
CDCFC Head Start: Closed
Centerburg Senior Services & MOW: Closed; Activities Canceled
Charles School at Ohio Dominican University: Closed
Childcare Wonderland [WEB]: Closed
Childhood League Center: Closed
Circleville City: Closed
Clear Fork Valley Local: Closed
Clintonville Academy: Closed
Columbus Catholic: Closed
Columbus City: Closed
Columbus Jewish Day School: Closed
Columbus Performance Academy: Closed
Columbus Preparatory & Fitness Academy: Closed
Columbus Preparatory Academy - Chippewa St. [WEB]: Closed
Columbus School for Girls: Closed
Columbus State Community College: Closed
Columbus Torah Academy: Closed
Cornerstone Academy: Closed
Coshocton City: Closed
COSHOCTON COUNTY: Level 2 Snow Emergency
CRAWFORD COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Crooksville Exempted: Closed
Cypress Christian School and Preschool: Closed
Delaware Area Career Center - South Campus: Closed
Delaware City: Closed
Delaware Co. Meals on Wheels: Services Canceled
DELAWARE COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
DSCC: 2-Hour Delay
Dublin City: Closed
Dyslexia Institutes of America: Closed
Eagle Wings Academy: Closed
East Knox Local: Closed
East Muskingum: Closed
Eastland Performance Academy: Closed
Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical School: Closed
Elgin Local: Closed; No Classes
Fairbanks Local [WEB]: Closed
Fairfield Center For Disabilities: Closed
Fairfield Christian Academy: Closed
FAIRFIELD COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Fairfield County Head Start: Closed
Fairfield County Workforce Center [WEB]: No Classes
Fairfield Union Local: Closed
Fairway School: Closed
FAYETTE CLOSING: Level 1 Snow Emergency
First Impressions Learning Center: 2-Hour Delay
Forest Rose School: Closed
Foxfire Community Schools: Closed
FRANKLIN COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Franklin County Common Pleas Court: Closed
Franklin County Domestic and Juvenile Court: Closed
Franklin Local [WEB]: Closed
Franklinton Prep High School: Remote Learning
Fredericktown Local: Closed
Gahanna-Jefferson: Closed
Genoa Christian Academy: Closed
Gladden Community House Preschool: Closed
Good Hands Habilitation Center (Columbus): Closed
Grace Early Childhood Center: 2-Hour Delay; No AM Preschool
Graham Elementary & Middle Schools [WEB]: Closed
Granville Christian Academy: Closed
Granville Exempted Village Schools: Closed
Great Western Academy: Closed
Grove City Christian School: Closed
Groveport Community School [WEB]: Closed
Groveport Madison: Closed; No Preschool
GUERNSEY COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Harambee Christian School: Closed
HARDIN COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Heath City: Closed
Highland Local: Closed
Hilliard City: Closed
HOCKING COUNTY: Level 2 Snow Emergency
Horizon Science Academy - Middle School: Closed
Imagine Academy at Sullivant Ave.: Closed
Jefferson Local: Closed
Johnstown-Monroe: Closed
Jonathan Alder Local: Closed
Kids Garden Day Care: Closed
KIPP Columbus: Closed
KNOX COUNTY: Level 2 Snow Emergency
Knox County Career Center: Closed
Lakewood Local: Closed
Lancaster City: Closed
Liberty Christian Academy: Closed
Liberty Christian Early Education Center - Pataskala: Closed
Liberty Christian Early Education Center - Pickerington : Closed
Liberty Union-Thurston Local: Closed
LICKING: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Licking County Board of DD: 2-Hour Delay
Licking County Christian Academy: Closed
Licking Valley: Closed
LOGAN COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Logan-Hocking Schools & St. John Elementary: Closed
London City: Closed
Madison Christian School: Closed
MADISON COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Madison-Plains: Closed
Maize Manor Preschool: Closed
Mansion Day School: Closed
Marburn Academy: Closed
Marion City: 2-Hour Delay; No AM Preschool
MARION COUNTY: Level 1 Snow Emergency
Mary Evans Child Care: Closed
Winter Weather Advisory: Begins at 7:00 PM on Monday and runs through 10:00 AM Tuesday for all of Central Ohio.
Monday Night: Snow showers developing. Overnight accumulations may cause slippery road conditions. Low: 27°F.
Tuesday (AM Alert): Snow showers in the morning with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Partly cloudy in the afternoon, breezy, and cold. High: 33°F.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High: 34°F.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning. Accumulations should be less than 1 inch. High: 30°F.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 32°F.
Central Indiana is grappling with widespread travel disruptions. A second winter weather system brought snowy and icy conditions that deteriorated roadways Monday night.
The new system's impact led to immediate announcements of school delays and closures planned for Tuesday morning. This follows Monday's previous delays and full closures, which were caused by a weekend storm. That storm had dumped up to eight inches of snow in parts of the Hoosier State.
A combination of the initial heavy snowfall and the fresh ice accumulation overnight is the primary factor driving the decision by many area school districts. They implemented alternative schedules or suspended classes completely to ensure the safety of students and staff. Residents are urged to exercise caution due to slippery road conditions.
