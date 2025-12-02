Central Ohio snowy weather: Full list of school closings, delays and snow emergencies

Central Ohio woke up to snow-covered and slick roads on Tuesday morning. A widespread overnight snowfall led to major travel disruptions, numerous school and office closures, and snow emergency declarations across the region.

Snow accumulations ranged from 1 to 4 inches overnight. Forecasters anticipate that another 2 inches of snow are possible through the morning commute. They expected the heaviest snow to end around 7 AM local time.

Road Conditions, Alerts, Closures and Delays Road conditions are hazardous due to slippery pavement, blowing, and drifting snow. Drivers must slow down and exercise extra caution throughout the day.

Widespread snowfall prompted a large number of closures for Tuesday. Most major districts in the area, including Columbus City Schools, Hilliard City Schools, and Hocking County schools, announced closures or delays. The ESC of Central Ohio offices also closed on Tuesday.

Snow Emergency Declarations Several Central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. A Level 1 emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing/drifting snow and may be icy. This designation urges motorists to drive cautiously.

The major snow event is expected to taper off. However, the rest of the week will remain cold. Temperatures are expected to struggle to get above the mid-30s, keeping road conditions potentially slick due to residual ice and snowpack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Central Ohio Weather Forecast Winter Weather Advisory: Begins at 7:00 PM on Monday and runs through 10:00 AM Tuesday for all of Central Ohio.

Monday Night: Snow showers developing. Overnight accumulations may cause slippery road conditions. Low: 27°F.

Tuesday (AM Alert): Snow showers in the morning with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Partly cloudy in the afternoon, breezy, and cold. High: 33°F.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High: 34°F.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning. Accumulations should be less than 1 inch. High: 30°F.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 32°F.

Second Snow System Forces Widespread School Closures Across Central Indiana Central Indiana is grappling with widespread travel disruptions. A second winter weather system brought snowy and icy conditions that deteriorated roadways Monday night.

The new system's impact led to immediate announcements of school delays and closures planned for Tuesday morning. This follows Monday's previous delays and full closures, which were caused by a weekend storm. That storm had dumped up to eight inches of snow in parts of the Hoosier State.

