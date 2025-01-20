Donald Trump inauguration: Top CEOs like Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani, Google's Sundar Pichai, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Apple's Tim Cook were among many others who were spotted at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20.

An image emerged on social media which showed that the big names were sitting next to each other as Donald Trump took his oath to become the 47th President of the United States of America.

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, TikTok's Shou Zi Chew, Casino billionaire Miriam Adelson, LVMH's CEO Bernard Arnault, and Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among the other people who attended St. John's Church in Washington and seated prominently on the dais in the U.S. Capitol ahead of Donald Trump's speech, reported the news agency Reuters.

Donald Trump, 47th President of the United States Donald Trump made his White House comeback on Monday, January 20, returning as the 47th President of the United States. He took his oath indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to an Arctic blast that made the temperatures cold in the US capital.

Donald Trump's oath of office was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts using both a family Bible and President Abraham Lincoln’s Bible, Mint reported earlier.

Former President Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton also attended the ceremony on Monday. Apart from the former presidents, Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, former Republican leaders Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, John Boehner, and Newt Gingrich were also present for the speech.

Trump began the day with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church and a tea reception at the White House which was hosted by outgoing President Joe Biden. Trump greeted many attendees, including his wife, Melania Trump, after entering the room of the Capitol Rotunda.