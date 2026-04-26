Chaos erupts as shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner with Trump in attendance | Watch

US President Donald Trump was reported unharmed, while other senior U.S. leaders were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night following an unspecified threat. There were no immediate reports of injuries, though a law enforcement official indicated that a gunman had opened fire, as reported by AP.
Secret Service agents and other authorities quickly flooded the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton, as hundreds of attendees took cover beneath tables. Shouts of “Out of the way, sir!” and calls for people to duck echoed through the room, AP reported.
Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated.
Police swarmed the Washington Hilton Hotel where the event was taking place, and helicopters hovered overhead. The pool report said the alleged shooter was in custody, citing the Secret Service, AFP reported.
Trump attended the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington on Saturday for the first time as president, placing his administration’s often tense relationship with the media in full view.
He arrived at an event where leaders of a nation at war mixed with celebrities, journalists, and even a comedic puppet, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. The dinner traditionally sparks debate over whether reporters and the figures they cover should socialise and set aside their typically adversarial roles.
Trump drew particular attention at the gathering, hosted by the journalists who report on him and his administration. Previous presidents who attended the dinner have usually highlighted the importance of free speech and the First Amendment, often adding lighthearted jokes about members of the press.
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)
(With inputs from agencies)