Charlie Kirk assassination: Man erupts into cheers moments after the fatal gunshot, viral video leaves internet stunned

Charlie Kirk's shooter has been arrested, Donald Trump said on Friday. Even as news of the Trump ally's shooter's arrest broke, footage from the site of the shooting continued to circulate online, showing a man cheering moments after the fatal shot.

The now viral clip, ripped from TV feeds, shows a bearded man in a black T-shirt and a backwards baseball cap celebrating in the seconds after the fatal shot. While most spectators ducked for cover, the man pumped his fists in the air, shouting “USA, USA, USA!” — eerily echoing Donald Trump’s rally chant after the POTUS was nearly assassinated in Pennsylvania ahead of the Presidential polls.

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of Trump and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University. The shooter has now been arrested.

Apart from videos of Charlie Kirk's shooting, which showed blood dripping from his neck, the recent videos from the site of the shooting show a man celebrating.

What does the viral video show In the video, the man appears to be looking backwards in the direction of the gunfire as Kirk, 31, was struck in the neck while speaking.

Also Read | Charlie Kirk murder: Utah police releases more photos of suspect shooter

Unlike the terrified crowd diving for safety, the man remained standing, seemingly reveling in the chaos.

Watch the viral video here

According to The New York Post, the Utah County Sheriff’s Department said it has been contacted about the video.

Who is Charlie Kirk's shooter? The shooter has been identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah local.

The news agency Reuters also confirmed, citing two people aware of the development, that Tyler Robinson is a suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Netizens react “This guy happens to know where the shooter was and is looking back, cheering him on after the lifeless body of Charlie Kirk has fallen to the ground,” one user had earlier posted on X, in response to the clip.

“This guy cheered after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. I have no words left,” another X user wrote.