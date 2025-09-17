Subscribe

Charlie Kirk assassination: Shocking texts show why Tyler Robinson killed the conservative activist

Tyler Robinson, accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, allegedly detailed his plans in texts to his roommate. Court filings reveal he planned the attack for over a week, hid the rifle afterward, and later surrendered.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published17 Sep 2025, 09:40 PM IST
In this image from video provided by Utah State Courts, Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison in Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk. AP/PTI(AP)

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, allegedly sent a series of texts to his roommate outlining his plans and actions, according to court filings.

The text exchanges were cited by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray in charging Robinson with aggravated murder, along with multiple other counts including felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Authorities said they will seek the death penalty.

Early warning signs in texts

Court papers reveal that on the day of the shooting, Robinson allegedly sent his roommate a message instructing: “Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.”

Under the keyboard, the roommate reportedly found a note allegedly stating: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The roommate, described as “a biological male who was involved in a romantic relationship” with Robinson and transitioning to female, initially did not believe Robinson was serious.

“What?????????????? You’re joking right????” the roommate allegedly responded.

Robinson replied: “I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

Planning and execution of the shooting

Officials said Robinson planned the attack for over a week. He referenced the engravings on the bullets recovered by police as a “big meme,” according to the charging document. Robinson also allegedly informed the roommate that he had discarded his clothes and hidden the rifle after the shooting.

“I had planned to grab my rifle from the drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down,” he allegedly texted.

Detectives later recovered a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action rifle in a wooded area near the university.

Motive and aftermath

When the roommate asked Robinson why he committed the act, Robinson allegedly replied: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Officials said Robinson’s parents began to suspect him after seeing a news photo of the shooter and realizing the rifle involved may have been a gift to their son.

Robinson’s surrender

According to the charging document, a family friend persuaded Robinson to turn himself in. Robinson allegedly texted his roommate:

“Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.”

He also instructed: “If any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent. You are all I worry about love.”

This report highlights the chilling text exchanges that allegedly preceded the killing of Charlie Kirk and the subsequent actions leading to Robinson’s arrest.

 
 
