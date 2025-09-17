Charlie Kirk assassination: Shocking texts show why Tyler Robinson killed the conservative activist

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, allegedly sent a series of texts to his roommate outlining his plans and actions, according to court filings.

The text exchanges were cited by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray in charging Robinson with aggravated murder, along with multiple other counts including felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Authorities said they will seek the death penalty.

Early warning signs in texts Court papers reveal that on the day of the shooting, Robinson allegedly sent his roommate a message instructing: “Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.”

Under the keyboard, the roommate reportedly found a note allegedly stating: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The roommate, described as “a biological male who was involved in a romantic relationship” with Robinson and transitioning to female, initially did not believe Robinson was serious.

“What?????????????? You’re joking right????” the roommate allegedly responded.

Robinson replied: “I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

Planning and execution of the shooting Officials said Robinson planned the attack for over a week. He referenced the engravings on the bullets recovered by police as a “big meme,” according to the charging document. Robinson also allegedly informed the roommate that he had discarded his clothes and hidden the rifle after the shooting.

“I had planned to grab my rifle from the drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down,” he allegedly texted.

Detectives later recovered a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action rifle in a wooded area near the university.

Motive and aftermath When the roommate asked Robinson why he committed the act, Robinson allegedly replied: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Officials said Robinson’s parents began to suspect him after seeing a news photo of the shooter and realizing the rifle involved may have been a gift to their son.

Robinson’s surrender According to the charging document, a family friend persuaded Robinson to turn himself in. Robinson allegedly texted his roommate:

“Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.”

He also instructed: “If any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent. You are all I worry about love.”

